Jimmy Fallon Transforms Into Trump As An Elvis Impersonator

President Donald Trump visited Tupelo, Mississippi — the birthplace of Elvis Presley — on Monday and told residents that people had told him he looked like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

So Jimmy Fallon put that to the test on Tuesday, showing how Trump would appear if he were an Elvis impersonator.

With special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election apparently reaching an apex, what else would faux Trump sing but “Jailhouse Rock”?

“Everybody with a White House job was dancing to the ‘Jailhouse Rock,’” the chorus goes.