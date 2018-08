The “Trump News Network” has the latest on Donald Trump’s beef with NBA superstar LeBron James.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon once again jumped into character as the president — and boasted he was just as good a basketball player as James.

“I mean, I’m great at dribbling,” said Fallon as Trump. “I’m great at free throws … and blocking.”

But it was the footage that accompanied his bragging that was the real gag.