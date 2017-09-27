Jimmy Kimmel Launches A New Personal Crusade... Against Pumpkin Spice Pizza

Jimmy Kimmel has got a new target in his sights.

Fresh from playing a part in killing a Senate bill meant to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the late-night talk show host jokingly revealed Tuesday he was now campaigning against “another threat on the horizon that is maybe even more disturbing than anything we’ve seen in Congress this week.”

Namely, pumpkin spice pizza.

“Is nothing sacred?” the comedian asked about the pie that the Villa Italian Kitchen chain reportedly added to its menu last week.

A post shared by Villa Italian Kitchen (@villaitaliankitchen) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

“I’m afraid I’m going to have to ask you to pick up your phones and call your senators again,” Kimmel lightheartedly added. “Tell them we will not stand for pumpkin spice pizza. Let’s make pizza great again, OK?”