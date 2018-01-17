'Jimmy Kimmel' Asks Couples On Street How Long Their Sex Lasts

When “Jimmy Kimmel Live” asked couples on the street Tuesday how long their lovemaking lasted, one pair was hours in apart in their respective time estimates.

Is it any wonder communication in the bedroom can be difficult at times?

But at least we can have a laugh at the expense of these brave folks who didn’t mind dishing on national television about the duration of their nooky.

Host Jimmy Kimmel said the segment was inspired by a recent survey in which women said sex should last 25 minutes 51 seconds, and men said 25 minutes 43 seconds.

One fellow told the “Kimmel” interviewer that sex with his wife could be as little as 1 minute ― points for honesty, dude, especially since his spouse gave him credit for 15 minutes.