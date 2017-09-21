COMEDY
09/21/2017 02:41 am ET Updated Sep 21, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade: 'Phony Little Creep'

He says the Fox News host "kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman."
By Ed Mazza

Jimmy Kimmel has had it with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade

On Tuesday night, Kimmel tore into Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and other GOP members of the Senate over the latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The next day, Kilmeade dismissed the late night host as a member of the “Hollywood elite.” 

But Kimmel said Kilmeade sings a different tune whenever they meet in person.

“This is a guy, Brian Kilmeade, who whenever I see him kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman,” Kimmel said. 

Kimmel also noted that Kilmeade follows him on Twitter, calls his agent for projects and even asked him to write a blurb for his book, which he did. 

If Kilmeade wants another book blurb, Kimmel has one ready: “Brian Kilmeade is a phony little creep.” 

Check it out above. The comments about Kilmeade start at 3:33. 

Here are some of the reaction to Kimmel’s takedown of the Fox News host:  

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Health Care Reform Efforts In U.S. History
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Fox News Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live Brian Kilmeade
Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade: 'Phony Little Creep'
CONVERSATIONS