Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Beef Gets Brutally Shut Down By Jimmy Kimmel Guest

Jimmy Kimmel asked “some of our wiser and elder individuals” visiting a farmer’s market to take sides in Cardi B’s rap beef with Nicki Minaj.

And one unidentified woman didn’t hold back, as she broke down what she believed was the pointlessness of it all.

“That feud is a waste of energy,” she said in the segment that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

She added: “Life is meant to be enjoyed. I think they say in America, ‘Get a life.’”

The beef between the two rap stars appears, for the time being at least, to be on pause. After watching this segment, the musician pair may want to make that truce permanent.