Jimmy Kimmel Has A Trump-Themed Suggestion For 'Celebrity Big Brother'

“Celebrity Big Brother” returns to CBS next month, and Jimmy Kimmel has a potential ratings-boosting tip for its producers.

Hint: It’s all to do with President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live’” the comedian noted that former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman had been confirmed as one of this season’s housemates.

Kimmel then suggested some other politically minded companions who may be free to join her.