Jimmy Kimmel Coaxes Wild 48-Hour Marriage Story Out Of Audience Member

Jimmy Kimmel often shows his skill at interviewing celebrities during his late-night talk show. But the host can also coax a good story out people in the show’s audience.

In a clip “Jimmy Kimmel Live” posted Tuesday while the show takes a break, Kimmel spoke with a Dallas woman who revealed she was visiting Los Angeles on her “divorce trip” after a 48-hour marriage.

“Forty-eight hours?” Kimmel said. “No! You don’t get a trip for that.”

With the host’s encouragement in the off-air exchange, the woman explained she was on her honeymoon and discovered her new husband was cheating.

“I’m sorry that happened but, you know what? Better 48 hours than four years,” Kimmel said. To which the woman responded, “Amen.”

There’s a lot more to the story, and some pretty good lines thrown in by Kimmel ― a funny guy who stays light on his feet even when he isn’t on live TV.