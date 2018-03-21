Jimmy Kimmel Donates 'Ass To Awareness,' Gets Colonoscopy With Katie Couric

Katie Couric thanked Jimmy Kimmel for “donating his ass to awareness” after he underwent his first colonoscopy.

In a bid to raise awareness about colon cancer, the late-night comedian invited Couric and the cameras in to watch him undergo the procedure — which was then aired on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“You’re about to watch a camera go where no camera has ever gone before,” said Kimmel, who was prompted to take the test after turning 50.

The pre-recorded segment showed everything from Kimmel prepping for the screening the night before to him waking up from sedation after it was all over. And he was thankfully deemed fit and healthy.

As is to be expected from Kimmel, he also inserted plenty of gags to lighten the serious nature of the bit.

Couric, whose first husband Jay Monahan died of colon cancer at 42 in 1998, said she now felt a “responsibility to inform people about this test because it’s the second leading cancer killer of men and women combined.”

“Getting screened, you can nip it in the bud, literally,” she added.