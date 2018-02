Jimmy Kimmel has got his ear to the street when it comes to the fake crisis in the fake country of Wakanda.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the comedian’s staff asked random people what they thought about “the situation” in the made-up African nation, which features in the box office smash hit movie “Black Panther.”

“Wakanda is not a real place, but not everyone knows this,” said Kimmel.