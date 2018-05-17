Jimmy Kimmel says he might have to apologize to President Donald Trump.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host gave his audience the “Laurel vs. Yanny” test that swept the internet this week, then reached a conclusion on what it really means.

“Whether you hear ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny,’ there’s one thing I think we can all agree on: Nothing has ever mattered less than this,” Kimmel said.

But the whole debate got him thinking about how we perceive what’s real, and that led him to another conclusion.

“I may owe Donald Trump an apology,” Kimmel realized.