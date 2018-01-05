On Thursday, the comedian noted how Trump’s lawyers’ had tried to stop the release of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by issuing cease-and-desist letters to Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co.

But it had actually encouraged more people to order the tome. It’s gone from “number 48,000 on Amazon straight to number one,” said Kimmel. The publisher has also brought forward its release date from Jan. 9 to Jan. 5.

Kimmel also had some advice for the president:

“If you don’t want people to read a book about you, why would you take legal action to try to stop people from reading the book about you?”

“I wasn’t going to buy the book, I was just gonna read the excerpts in magazines and move on,” Kimmel added. “But now that Trump’s lawyers are going all-out to try to stop this book from being published, I’m buying 20 copies! I can’t buy enough of these books!”