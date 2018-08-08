Jimmy Kimmel wants President Donald Trump to act on climate change.
As Kimmel pointed out on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” temperatures are reaching new highs as carbon dioxide levels continue to rise. But instead of taking steps to help, Trump’s administration has been rolling back environmental regulations.
“This is bigly important stuff,” Kimmel said. “Somebody needs to get through to the president before it’s too late.”
As a “service to the planet,” Kimmel’s team made a video that puts climate change into terms that just might resonate with Trump.
Check it out in the clip above.