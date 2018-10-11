Jimmy Kimmel pulled no punches when he dissected President Donald Trump’s much-criticized op-ed on health care for USA Today.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host called out Trump on Wednesday night’s show for “truly, outrageously claiming that he kept a promise to protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions” in the controversial opinion piece published earlier in the day.

It “really makes me mad,” revealed Kimmel.

“No, you didn’t keep that promise,” he said. “That promise was forced on you because John McCain gave you the finger and so you weren’t able to not keep that promise. That’s not keeping a promise.”

“This is like claiming you saved people from drowning after you put a hole in the side of the ship,” Kimmel added. “It’s just a lie. It’s another lie.”