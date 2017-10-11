Jimmy Kimmel launched a new salvo in his feud with Donald Trump, this time questioning the president’s intelligence.

Trump responded to reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called him a “moron” by first dismissing it as “fake news” and then implying he had a higher IQ than Tillerson anyway.

Kimmel begged to differ.

“At this point, I’m not sure Donald Trump could finish the maze on the backs of a Denny’s kids’ menu,” Kimmel said on Tuesday night.

Kimmel also suggested the two should settle the score on pay-per-view.

“I’d pay $100 to watch Rex Tillerson and Donald Trump take IQ tests against each other,” he said.