Jimmy Kimmel has absolutely no time for people who peddle conspiracy theories, including Donald Trump Jr.

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the late-night host tore into people who claim that the survivors of last week’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, were really “crisis actors” trying to advance a left-wing agenda. And he took particular aim at President Donald Trump’s eldest son, who liked two tweets promoting a conspiracy theory about the shooting.

“This is our president’s son doing that,” said Kimmel. “Liking a story that directly defames a student that survived a shooting.”

Kimmel then issued a message to anyone who thinks the teenagers who spoke out in the aftermath of the massacre were actors and “part of some kind of deep state, left-wing conspiracy.”

“I have some bad news for you. You are crazy. You are a crazy person. Your brain is not functioning, and I’m worried about you.”