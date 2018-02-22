POLITICS
Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Donald Trump Jr. For Perpetuating Florida Shooting Conspiracies

“This is our president’s son doing that."
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel has absolutely no time for people who peddle conspiracy theories, including Donald Trump Jr.

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the late-night host tore into people who claim that the survivors of last week’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, were really “crisis actors” trying to advance a left-wing agenda. And he took particular aim at President Donald Trump’s eldest son, who liked two tweets promoting a conspiracy theory about the shooting.

“This is our president’s son doing that,” said Kimmel. “Liking a story that directly defames a student that survived a shooting.”

Kimmel then issued a message to anyone who thinks the teenagers who spoke out in the aftermath of the massacre were actors and “part of some kind of deep state, left-wing conspiracy.”

“I have some bad news for you. You are crazy. You are a crazy person. Your brain is not functioning, and I’m worried about you.”

