Kimmel Calls Out Trump: He's ‘Friends With Our Enemies And Enemies With Our Friends’

Jimmy Kimmel said President Donald Trump seems to be getting his diplomacy all backward.

“For whatever reason, Donald Trump seems determined to become friends with our enemies and enemies with our friends,” Kimmel said on Monday night’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Trump said he hopes he and Kim Jong Un like each other,” Kimmel said. “Kim Jong Un is a brutal dictator who starves his people and murders his political enemies. They’re definitely going to like each other. They might even fall in love.”