Jimmy Kimmel ridiculed President Donald Trump over his bizarre visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday.
The late-night TV host highlighted some of the weirder things that occurred during Trump’s trip to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Maria, including one moment when the president complained about how the island had “thrown our budget a little out of whack.”
“He really puts the ass in compassion,” said Kimmel, who also theorized about why first lady Melania Trump accompanied Trump on the trip.
Check out the full segment above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Puerto Rico Reeling After Hurricane Maria