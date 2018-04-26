Jimmy Kimmel Thinks He Knows Where Trump Finds His Cabinet Picks

Weary from the parade of Trump administration nominees who appear unfit for important posts, Jimmy Kimmel said on his show Wednesday: “They vet the contestants on ‘The Bachelor’ more closely than Donald Trump is vetting these Cabinet picks.”

But the host dug deeper after reports that White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, has been accused of drunkenness and improperly dispensing medication. (Jackson withdrew his nomination for the position on Thursday.)

In a comic bit, Kimmel jokingly revealed where Trump finds his candidates: “Unkwalified.com.”

“You’ll find thousands of high-paying jobs you shouldn’t be within a 1,000 miles of,” the website promises in a fake ad.