Jimmy Kimmel fiercely rebuked President Donald Trump and lawmakers on Friday night, hours after 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

“President Trump said he is ‘with the people of Santa Fe in this tragic hour and will be with them forever’ except for when it comes time to do something, then he will not be with them and neither will any of the Congresspeople or governors who don’t ever do anything because they are fearful that it will hurt them politically,” said Kimmel.

“They know the truth, they know this has gone too far,” he added. “But they are too cowardly to do the right thing.”

Kimmel said Trump and lawmakers cared more about the support of the National Rifle Association “than they do about children.” “So they sit there with their hands in their pockets, pockets that are full of gun money, and they do nothing. They just wait for the outrage to pass,” he added.