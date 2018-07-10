Trump Claimed Kimmel Used To Hold The Door For Him. Now, Kimmel Is Firing Back.

Jimmy Kimmel said President Donald Trump flat-out lied when he shared an anecdote about being on the host’s late-night show prior to his presidency.

At a rally last month, Trump claimed that Kimmel waited for him outside the studio before a 2015 appearance on the show.

“He would stand outside of the sidewalk waiting for me,” Trump said in South Carolina. ”‘Oh here he comes, Donald Trump.’ He opens my door.”

Trump said he asked Kimmel’s people if he does that for everyone, and they said he doesn’t do it for anyone.

That part, Kimmel said, is true. He doesn’t do it for anyone ― and he didn’t do it for Trump, either.

“Even the people who like the president know he makes things up,” Kimmel said. “But still, it’s weird to hear him tell a lie that specifically involves you.”