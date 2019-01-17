COMEDY
01/17/2019 05:49 am ET

Kimmel Makes The Most Persuasive Case For Trump To End Government Shutdown

"Think about it."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel appealed to Donald Trump’s base instincts in a bid to get the president to end the ongoing partial government shutdown.

On Wednesday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host noted how Trump had gone 52 days without playing golf, which was probably “killing” him more than observing the chaos caused by the furlough of federal workers.

“Here’s the thing, with one crazy zigzag stroke of your executive sharpie, you could be back on the greens at Mar-a-Lago faster than you can say ‘Pocahontas,’” said Kimmel.

It would be “good for you, good for America,” he added. “Think about it.”

Check out the clip above.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel Government Shutdown Jimmy Kimmel Live
Kimmel Makes The Most Persuasive Case For Trump To End Government Shutdown
CONVERSATIONS