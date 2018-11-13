Jimmy Kimmel called out President Donald Trump for trying to score political points in the middle of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.
At least 42 have died in the Camp Fire in Northern California, a blaze which has also destroyed at least 7,000 structures. Another massive fire raged over the weekend in Southern California and claimed the lives of at least two people.
In response, Kimmel urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross because “we probably shouldn’t expect much help from the White House” after Trump blamed the fires on “gross mismanagement” in California and threatened to withhold federal funding from the state:
“He didn’t even throw us a roll of paper towels like he did in Puerto Rico,” Kimmel said.
Then, he corrected Trump’s claims:
“Everything about this tweet was wrong. The federal government manages most of the forest land in California, not the state. He’s the one who cut the funding. California actually pays more money to the federal government than it gets back. And of course, he does nothing about climate change, which is why these fires happen. But why get tangled up in facts when you can take shots at people who voted for Hillary instead of you?”
“I understand that California probably isn’t the president’s favorite state,” Kimmel cracked. “But he can at least pretend to care about us ― like he does with Donald Jr. Just do that for a little while.”
