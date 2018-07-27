COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Tweaks Son's Animal Book To Zing Eric And Donald Trump Jr.

“If there are two Trumps in the area, that elephant better get the hell out of there."
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel used one of his 1-year-old son Billy’s animal-themed books to throw shade at President Donald Trump’s eldest sons.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said on Thursday night’s show he was unhappy with the way the elephant goes “Trump! Trump!” at the end of the children’s book, titled Can You Say It, Too? Roar! Roar!

“If there are two Trumps in the area, that elephant better get the hell out of there. It’s probably Eric and Donald Jr. with their guns,” Kimmel quipped, in reference to the brothers’ penchant for big-game hunting.

Kimmel then introduced an extra page, which he believed brought the story to a more Trumpian conclusion.

