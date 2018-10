Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying the results of PBS’ “The Great American Read” survey, which this week named Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird as America’s favorite novel.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host on Wednesday theorized that the book is really Americans’ “favorite novel to say is their favorite novel when someone asks them.”

Kimmel’s team asked folks on the street to name their favorite book, and it kinda proved his point.