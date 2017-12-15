Jimmy Kimmel Rips 'Despicable' FCC Over Net Neutrality Vote

Jimmy Kimmel tore into the Federal Communications Commission and its chairman, Ajit Pai, on Thursday for voting to repeal net neutrality.

“I just want to say thank you, President Trump,” Kimmel said. “Thanks to you and this jackhole you appointed to run the FCC, big corporations are about to take full control over the internet. So Merry Christmas, everybody.”

Kimmel then reminded viewers to sign up for Obamacare before the deadline on Friday to secure their access to affordable health care.

“Once net neutrality is gone, we might not even have WebMD anymore, so this is something that you need,” he added.