Jimmy Kimmel Fiendishly Shows How Pat Robertson Hates Halloween

Jimmy Kimmel said Thursday on his show that he isn’t a big fan of Halloween. But he’s got nothing on televangelist Pat Robertson.
That’s why the staff of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” put together a highlight reel of the right-wing preacher denouncing Halloween.
And as you watch, some of Robertson’s warnings about devil worship will become eerily familiar.
So, kids, the lesson is this: Don’t go trick or treating at the Robertson house this year.
