10/27/2017 12:42 pm ET

Jimmy Kimmel Fiendishly Shows How Pat Robertson Hates Halloween

"Don’t let your babies grow up to be demon worshippers."

By Ron Dicker

Jimmy Kimmel said Thursday on his show that he isn’t a big fan of Halloween. But he’s got nothing on televangelist Pat Robertson.

That’s why the staff of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” put together a highlight reel of the right-wing preacher denouncing Halloween.

And as you watch, some of Robertson’s warnings about devil worship will become eerily familiar.

So, kids, the lesson is this: Don’t go trick or treating at the Robertson house this year.

