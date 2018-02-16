Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Trump For Doing ‘Worse Than Nothing’ To Stop Gun Violence

Jimmy Kimmel pleaded with President Donald Trump to take action on gun control after Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school.
His voice cracking with emotion, Kimmel called out Trump on Thursday night for offering platitudes instead of solutions.
“You still haven’t done anything, nothing, you’ve literally done nothing,” Kimmel said. “Actually, you’ve done worse than nothing.”
Kimmel then defused Republicans’ standard reaction to mass shootings, which is to blame mental health issues rather than guns:
“You like to say this is a mental health issue but one of your very first acts as president, Mr. Trump, was to actually roll back the regulations that were designed to keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill. You did that. Your party voted to repeal the mandates on coverage for mental health. So, I agree, this is a mental illness issue because if you don’t agree we need to do something about it, you’re obviously mentally ill.”
Kimmel also offered a warning to NRA-backed lawmakers who refuse to help stop gun violence.
“Somewhere along the line, these guys forgot they work for us, not the NRA. Us,” he said. “And this time, we’re not gonna allow you to bow your head in prayer for two weeks until you get an all-clear and we move on to the next thing.”
Then, he urged viewers to visit everytown.org, the website of a nonprofit group that advocates for gun control and helps voters contact lawmakers.
See his full monologue in the clip above.