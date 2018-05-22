Jimmy Kimmel may have just broken his ceasefire with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
The two engaged in a heated feud last month that quickly got personal. Kimmel called it off, but has since taken a few more pokes at Hannity.
On Monday night, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host name-checked Hannity, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs and “those dummies on Fox & Friends” for being gullible when it comes to what he called the “paranoid delusions” of President Donald Trump. Kimmel then cooked up a lizard-people conspiracy that he said the network would happily spread ― if Trump said it first.
Check it out above.