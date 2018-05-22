COMEDY
05/22/2018 01:39 am ET

Ceasefire Over? Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Sean Hannity And ‘Those Dummies On Fox & Friends’

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host says they'd believe in lizard people... if Trump said it first.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Jimmy Kimmel may have just broken his ceasefire with Fox News host Sean Hannity

The two engaged in a heated feud last month that quickly got personal. Kimmel called it off, but has since taken a few more pokes at Hannity.

On Monday night, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host name-checked Hannity, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs and “those dummies on Fox & Friends” for being gullible when it comes to what he called the “paranoid delusions” of President Donald Trump. Kimmel then cooked up a lizard-people conspiracy that he said the network would happily spread ― if Trump said it first. 

Check it out above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live Sean Hannity Fox & Friends Celebrity Feuds
Ceasefire Over? Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Sean Hannity And ‘Those Dummies On Fox & Friends’
CONVERSATIONS