Jimmy Kimmel's Candy-Stealing Halloween Prank On Kids Goes (Slightly) Off Script

Jimmy Kimmel pulled his signature Halloween prank once again this year.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host asked parents to tell their kids that they’d scarfed all their hard-earned candy, and to film the reactions.

While many youngsters freaked out at the fake news that their sweet treats were gone, some children were actually wise to the late-night comedian’s stunt.

“Oh no, this is fake. I know this,” said one boy. “Wait, Jimmy Kimmel, do you know how many years you’re gonna get away with this?” added another.

Can Kimmel pull this joke off for a ninth consecutive year in 2019? We’ll see ...