Jimmy Kimmel 'Deduces' Why Jeff Sessions Hates Marijuana

Jimmy Kimmel thinks he’s got it all figured out when it comes to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ apparent hatred of weed.

The comedian turned detective to investigate just why Sessions’ wanted to reverse an Obama-era policy which “discouraged federal prosecutors from pursuing charges against the sale of marijuana” in states where it is legal.

“With all that’s going on, this is like locking someone up for retransmitting baseball games without the consent of Major League Baseball. It’s very minor,” Kimmel said on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel then connected the dots to find out what was going on, which all came back to one particular figure.