On his show Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the “extreme cut out” jeans making news for their barely-there construction and out-there $168 price.

But he didn’t waste much time before launching a zinger at Kylie Jenner and the reality star and model’s social media proclivities.

Listen carefully above or you’ll miss it. Then stick around for Kimmel’s thank-you to the jeans for one very important reason.