Jimmy Kimmel Says He Won’t Address Me Too Movement At The Oscars

But Kimmel revealed he won’t be addressing the Me Too or Time’s Up movements, which have prompted many people to talk about sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry.

“This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults,” he told ABC News’ Paula Faris in an interview that aired this week.

Kimmel said the awards show was “for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives” and that “the last thing” he wanted to do was “ruin that” for them by “making it unpleasant.”

“That’s not what I want to do,” he added. “I’m not going to stop any bad behavior with my jokes.”