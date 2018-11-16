Michelle Obama And Jimmy Kimmel Shade Melania Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama threw some shade at successor Melania Trump on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ― but she was led into it by the late-night host.

“If you wanted to get someone in your husband’s administration fired, how would you do that?” Kimmel asked in the clip above. He presumably was referring to Melania Trump’s public call on Twitter for ousting deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel, who was fired on Wednesday.

“Why do you ask?” Obama said coyly.

“Just curious, just wondering if somebody rubbed you the wrong way,” Kimmel replied.

“We had wonderful people in our administration,” said Obama, who’s on a tour promoting her new memoir Becoming.

Kimmel didn’t let up, asking if she ever encountered such a situation.

“Not once,” she replied.

Melania Trump reportedly had a beef with Ricardel over plane seating and the use of National Security Council resources. Ricardel also was suspected of unflattering leaks to the media.