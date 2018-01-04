Watch People Criticize A Nonexistent Awards Show On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

In a very funny “Lie Witness News” segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday, an interviewer described fake events from the made-up awards broadcast to random passers-by ― some of whom didn’t hesitate to confirm that they watched the show. And they had no problem voicing their outrage at such non-occurrences as Alicia Keys killing a lady bug that landed on her arm during her speech, Tom Bergeron mansplaining women’s reproductive rights and the “over-normalization” of peanut intolerance.