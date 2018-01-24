Jimmy Kimmel threw shade at disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein while praising “The Shape of Water” for dominating the 2018 Oscar nominations.

The Guillermo del Toro-directed romantic thriller about a mute woman who falls in love with a mysterious underwater creature received 13 nominations for this year’s Academy Awards.

“Finally Hollywood is recognizing a monster other than Harvey Weinstein,” the comedian quipped on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel, who returns as host for this year’s ceremony on March 4, then highlighted some noteworthy nomination omissions and even managed to get in a joke about President Donald Trump.

Of course, he couldn’t resist poking fun at last year’s Best Picture flub, which he addressed to amusing effect in the commercial below: