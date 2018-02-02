COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Proves Super Bowl Needs To End Roman Numerals

This is II funny.

Jimmy Kimmel wants the NFL to stop naming Super Bowls with Roman numerals ― and he took his campaign to the street.

In a funny clip on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” several passersby were shown a sign that read “LII,” as in Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, and most had no idea it meant 52. That reinforced the talk-show host’s contention that many people, like him, aren’t so good with Roman numerals.

Our favorite was the guy who guessed that the L stood for love, and the II represented “pause.”

Hey, we’d watch the Love Pause Bowl.

