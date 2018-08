Trash-talking internet trolls got short shrift from these hip-hop stars.

Jimmy Kimmel reprised his “Mean Tweets” segments on Thursday night, during which he invited a bunch of rap artists to read the horrible things some people write about them on Twitter.

Eve, 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky, Dj Khaled, Big Sean and Pusha-T all recited and then responded to the abusive posts. But the best reaction came from T-Pain, who fired back at one particular troll in hilarious style.