Jimmy Kimmel Accuses Clothing Company Of 'Stealing Ideas' From His Daughter

“Graphic word tees, sweatshirts, and jackets have been a part of the Reformation brand and design aesthetic since we launched in 2009. We have a deep respect for artistic integrity and would never replicate or appropriate the work of a young artist, or any artist for that matter.

This T-shirt collection is an extension of our ‘Carb Collection’ that launched in 2015, inspired by the ‘carb’ in ‘carbon emissions,’ as our brand mission is to provide a sustainable way to be fashionable.”