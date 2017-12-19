STYLE & BEAUTY
Jimmy Kimmel Accuses Clothing Company Of 'Stealing Ideas' From His Daughter

The brand, Reformation, said it "would never replicate or appropriate the work of a young artist."
Jimmy Kimmel slammed the clothing brand Reformation, claiming it was ripping off T-shirt designs from his 26-year-old daughter, Katie Kimmel.

“Scumbag move by @reformationx stealing ideas from a young artist (who happens to be my daughter @katiekimmel),” the late-night TV host tweeted Monday night, with links comparing Reformation’s designs and his daughter’s work. 

Below are shirts and a bag from Katie Kimmel’s personal line, which retail for $25 each. The items feature the names of food dishes, like “Deviled Egg,” “Steak Diane” and “Lava Cake.” 

Katie Kimmel
Katie Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel alleged Reformation ripped off his daughter’s designs for the company’s line of $38 tees, pictured below: 

Reformation

Reformation, in a statement to People, denied copying Katie Kimmel’s designs: 

“Graphic word tees, sweatshirts, and jackets have been a part of the Reformation brand and design aesthetic since we launched in 2009. We have a deep respect for artistic integrity and would never replicate or appropriate the work of a young artist, or any artist for that matter. 

This T-shirt collection is an extension of our ‘Carb Collection’ that launched in 2015, inspired by the ‘carb’ in ‘carbon emissions,’ as our brand mission is to provide a sustainable way to be fashionable.”

HuffPost’s requests for further comment from Reformation, Jimmy Kimmel and Katie Kimmel weren’t immediately returned.   

