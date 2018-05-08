COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Tries So Hard To Make Sense Of Rudy's Latest Trump Defense, Then Gives Up

He even brought out a chalkboard for help.
By Ed Mazza

He tried. 

Jimmy Kimmel attempted to make some sense of Rudy Giuliani’s latest efforts at defending his new client, President Donald Trump. The late-night host even brought out a chalkboard for the occasion and went over the former New York City mayor’s comments word by word. 

It didn’t help. 

“I could go over it two dozen more times, it wouldn’t make any difference,” Kimmel cracked.

But maybe there’s a method to Giuliani’s madness. 

“I think their strategy right now is to put someone out there who is even nuttier than Trump to make him look normal, by comparison,” Kimmel said. “And it’s working.”

