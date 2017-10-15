Jimmy Kimmel Says He Would Lose Republican Support Again In A Heartbeat

Jimmy Kimmel has spoken a lot about the Republicans’ attempt to ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare and gun control after the Las Vegas Massacre, leading to a drop in Republican approval of his show.

Kimmel spoke about this dip of popularity of Republicans in an interview stating: “Yeah, I mean, I saw, I don't know if it was a study or a poll, some combination of those two things, that, like, three years ago I was equally liked by Republicans and Democrats.” He continued: “And then Republican numbers went way down, like 30 percent or whatever. And, you know, as a talk show host, that's not ideal. But I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Jimmy Kimmel has spoke in depth about the Graham-Cassidy bill, the most recent attempt to ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare by the Republicans, which led to his drop in popularity with Republicans. Many conservatives did not agree with what he said about the Graham-Cassidy bill.

He showed no regrets saying: “But if they're so turned off by my opinion on health care and gun violence, then I don't know. I probably won't want to have a conversation with them anyway.”