Jimmy Kimmel is known for his elaborate pranks, with no one ― not even children ― being safe from his stunts.

Joshua Malina, one of the stars of “Scandal,” is also known for pranking his costars. But he was no match for Kimmel.

As “Scandal” was about to end its seven-season run, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host set Malina up for a truly memorable night.