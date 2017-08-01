COMEDY
08/01/2017

Anthony Scaramucci 'Tells All' In R-Rated Spoof Interview With Jimmy Kimmel

"What the f**k kind of question is that?"
By Lee Moran

Anthony Scaramucci dished the dirt to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday in an “exclusive” (but totally spoof) interview.

Despite lasting only 10 days as President Donald Trump’s communications director, Kimmel’s fake Scaramucci had much to say about his short-lived tenure.

And most of it was R-rated.

Check out the full “interview” above.

