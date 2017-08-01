Donald Trump Loves Signing Things

1 / 12

With few legislative accomplishments under his belt, President <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/topic/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has repeatedly turned to executive orders ― a tool once maligned by Republicans ― to undo much of former President Barack Obama’s <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/topic/obama-legacy">regulatory legacy</a>. While some have been consequential ― like approving the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline ― <a href="http://data.huffingtonpost.com/2017/trump-executive-orders">many of Trump’s orders have been symbolic</a>, like one minimizing the “burden” of Obamacare regulations. <br><br>Trump appears to enjoy the act of signing executive orders and bills more than any of his recent predecessors. While other presidents have also ceremoniously signed documents, Trump regularly holds up his work for photo opportunities.

Pool via Getty Images