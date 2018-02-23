Jimmy Kimmel's 'Skating Or Sneezing' Game Should Be A New Winter Olympic Sport

Are these people skating? Or are they just sneezing?

That was the amusing premise of a new Winter Olympic-themed game that Jimmy Kimmel debuted on Thursday night.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host noted how professional skaters can sometimes look as if they are sneezing when the camera zooms in our their faces.

So he quizzed his audience on whether a series of close-up shots were of athletes, or just stock pictures of folks suffering from the flu.