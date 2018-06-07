Jimmy Kimmel Says He'll Limit Ted Cruz's Porn Use In Basketball Duel

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday wanted to finalize the rules for his June 16 basketball grudge game against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
The two agreed to their one-on-one charity duel after Cruz challenged Kimmel because he mocked the senator’s presence at a Houston Rockets playoff game.
The host, however, needed to spell out one vital provision for the epic battle: a porn restriction during the game.
Cruz took a ribbing in September when his Twitter account “liked” a hardcore adult movie. He said a staffer accidentally pressed the like button.
So it’s game on, porn off? Get the real score in the video above.
