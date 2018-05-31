Jimmy Kimmel And Ted Cruz May Settle Their Feud In A Charity Basketball Match

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) challenged Jimmy Kimmel to some basketball ― or is it “ring-ball?” ― for charity after the ABC host called him out on the air earlier this week.

Kimmel blamed the Houston Rockets’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs on Monday on Cruz, who was at the game. Kimmel also compared Cruz to Grandpa Munster from “The Munsters” and a blobfish, suggested he could be the team’s mascot and mocked him for once referring to a basketball hoop as a “basketball ring.”

Earlier this week, some Rockets fans blamed the loss on the senator as well, saying he brought a #CruzCurse on the team.

Cruz seemed to take the insults in stride ― challenging Kimmel to some hoops ― and the late night host indicated that it just might be game on:

.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy...you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets 🤨 So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice. https://t.co/BWvAP5VOtM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

I like this idea. I’ll accept on one condition - we both wear VERY short shorts. https://t.co/rKxgHuPCjW — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2018

As Borat demonstrated conclusively, NOBODY wants to see that. And ABC would probably be fined by the FCC! How ‘bout this: you dress yourself, I’ll do the same. Play to 10 (by ones), win by 2. https://t.co/B2MrOkBipI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

.@jimmykimmel Never mind the dress code. We can play to 10, or 21, or 50, your choice. @adamcarolla can provide color commentary.... https://t.co/IqQIKdzlk5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

According to Politico, Cruz plays basketball with his fellow Republican senators and “is said to be a surprisingly good jump-shooter with miserable form.” That caused Deadspin to put out a call for proof of Cruz playing.

Cruz replied on Twitter with an image of Duke’s Grayson Allen, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the senator:

what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017