Jimmy Kimmel To Interview Stormy Daniels After Trump’s State Of The Union

Is Stormy Daniels ready to speak?

A well-publicized smirk and now a late-night talk show booking may hint that perhaps she is.

Jimmy Kimmel announced on Twitter Thursday that the adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will appear on his show after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Trump lawyer reportedly paid the adult film star $130,000 in October 2016 to keep quiet about their relationship.

Both Clifford and Trump denied the affair and the payment, prompting the magazine In Touch to publish a 2011 interview they conducted with Clifford in which she goes into great detail about sleeping with Trump and how his signature hairdo is possibly one of his horcruxes.

“I have MANY QUESTIONS!” Kimmel wrote in his tweet announcing the interview on Thursday.