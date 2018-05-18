Kimmel Brings Down The House By Giving Trump’s Latest Tweet A New Ending

Jimmy Kimmel drew big cheers from his audience on Thursday night by offering a surprise ending to one of President Donald Trump’s latest tweets.

Earlier in the day, Trump had issued a sarcastic message “congratulating” the nation on the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election.

“Well congrats to you too, old pal,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said in response. “We’ve come a long way.”

Trump’s tweet went on to call the investigation a “witch hunt” and offered a defense against allegations of collusion and obstruction.

But Kimmel said he thought the tweet was going in a different direction.