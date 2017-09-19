Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump's Handshake With Melania

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t seeing the love between President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

And it’s because of interactions like the one on Friday, when Trump greeted the first lady with a formal handshake after she introduced him at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “You go sit down, honey,” the president said while nudging her offstage.

Twitter had its say right after the awkward moment ― but the talk show host had to wait until his show Monday to weigh in.

Kimmel called the exchange the “most uncomfortable display of affection between any husband and wife this year.” And that’s saying something, considering the cringe-worthy moments the two have shared in the hand-holding department.

“She should have just walked off that stage and kept walking all the way to Slovenia,” he said.

After showing a highlight reel of POTUS and FLOTUS’s unromantic moments, there was only one thing left for Kimmel to do: capture touching moments with an audience handshake cam.