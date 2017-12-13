Jimmy Kimmel Names His Favorite Viral Video Clip Of 2017

Jimmy Kimmel has given 2017’s best viral videos the Oscars treatment.
In a spoof ceremony on Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian read out the nominations for this year’s contenders for funniest clip.
They included: Amazon’s Alexa suggesting porn to a child; a chimpanzee tossing poop at a grandmother; an athlete who thanked both his wife and his girlfriend in an interview; and a BBC interviewee interrupted by his children.
Two of President Donald Trump’s many gaffes from 2017 were also in the running.
Find out who won in the clip above.